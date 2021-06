Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs could go 20-0 next season but these three teams stand in their way. The 2021 NFL season will be a very special one because it’s the first one that will feature 17 regular season games. Only one team (the 1972 Miami Dolphins) has ever gone undefeated. The 2007 New England Patriots nearly went 19-0, but thanks to the infamous helmet catch, they went 18-1, and that one loss was in the Super Bowl. No team has ever gone 20-0, but it’s plausible for the Kansas City Chiefs to hit that mark.