Patriotism never stopped last year but the fireworks in many cities and towns across the country did for the Fourth of July. Crowds could not gather due to the coronavirus pandemic, but as the country has begun to open up again and cases of COVID-19 are on the decline, some cities and town are returning to their cherished celebrations of liberty with fun, food, music and those “oh so loud” and colorful fireworks making a statement of the freedom we enjoy as Americans.