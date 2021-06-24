Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Jewish Museum in Berlin opens kids’ museum about Noah’s Ark

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

BERLIN (AP) — Torrential rain pours down, waves break and big puddles splash as visitors enter the new children’s museum at the Jewish Museum in Berlin. No surprise there, because the exhibit is dedicated to the ancient story of Noah’s Ark and begins in the middle of the biblical deluge.

Young children are invited to actively participate in Noah’s journey as soon as they set foot in the new , which opens Sunday. They can build little arks that they can float on a “deluge simulator” or help rescue 150 animals, created by over a dozen artists out of recycled material such as old spoons, espresso coffeemakers, pieces of carpet or bike fenders. They can even use the animals’ pretend excrement — represented by brown felt balls — to fertilize plants.

They can also cuddle a gigantic sloth, crawl through the serpentine body of an anaconda or take a rest on a yellow-eyed octopus.

The circular, wooden Ark is the centerpiece of the museum and spans 7 meters (23 feet) tall and 28 meters (91 feet) wide. At its heart is an empty space where visitors are invited to sit down, linger and think about life’s big universal questions: about God and the world, the past and the future.

At the end of the tour, there are glimpses of the earth again, rocks lurking out of the retreating floods and a big rainbow on which kids can write their thoughts, wishes or worries.

The ANOHA museum was built inside a former flower market, across the street from the Jewish Museum’s main building on a 2,700 square-meter (29,000 square-foot) space. It was meant to open in May 2020 but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

While the main Jewish Museum’s permanent and temporary exhibitions primarily cater to adults and teenagers, the children’s museum targets the youngest visitors, children between 3 and 10.

“We tried to always listen to the children when we created this world,” Ane Kleine-Engel, the head of the children’s museum, told The Associated Press. “From the beginning of the museum’s development, children were involved in the process and we plan to keep them on board as co-curators in the future as well.”

Beyond giving the kids ample space for play and creativity, the museum also tries to teach them about the importance of protecting the planet and biodiversity and fighting climate change.

“We want the children to start thinking about big themes, too, when they come here,” Kleine-Engel said. “When the animals get on board of the ark, they can’t choose who they like or dislike — everybody has to come along in order to survive, nobody should be excluded.”

The museum also educates children about equality and diversity and tries to make them understand that racism, antisemitism and inequality should have no place on the Ark or in real life, Kleine-Engel added.

And thus, in a very hands-on way, children can make sure that the cockroaches, rats and snakes also get a spot on Noah’s Ark. They can put them on the lap of a huge orangutan who will keep them from falling into the water.

In the end, all animals get a free ride on the Ark — as well as the children and their parents, who also get free entry into the museum.

Times Leader

Times Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Earth#Jewish Museum#The Anoha Museum#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Religion
Related
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Campus Martius Museum helps kids dive into the past

To reflect upon what’s come before, some local children are gaining a broader exposure to local history than a single pioneer narrative. Wednesday’s stories during summer camp at Campus Martius and the Ohio River Museum focused on music, craft and culture of indigenous peoples native to the Americas before European invasion and resettlement as a set of territories, colonies and states.
Caliente, NVlccentral.com

Kids raise money for Boxcar Museum

You never know what acts of kindness you will find while driving through Caliente. David Cottrell and Heavenly Melnik held a fundraiser June 10 at the Sinclair Station to help support the Caliente Boxcar Museum. They also held a fundraiser last year to benefit the hospital. Mary Cordle – David Cottrell and Heavenly Melnik recently […]
Gettysburg, PAGettysburg Times

An open air museum in Leon, Nicaragua

Project Gettysburg Leon (PGL) has worked with artists of Nicaragua over many years, including delegations of artists that have visited Gettysburg. The Gettysburg Area High School and Lincoln Elementary School have permanent works of mural art that testify to the cultural exchange between the two sister cities. Classes in art,...
Museumsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Berlin's Humboldt Forum museum to open to the public on July 20

Berlin — The Humboldt Forum in central Berlin is to open its doors to the general public for the first time on July 20, the foundation that operates the museum complex announced on Tuesday. The courtyards of the building, a reconstruction of a 15th century Prussian royal palace, were opened...
Toledo, OHsent-trib.com

Museum’s ‘Age of Armor’ opens Nov. 6

TOLEDO – Suits of armor, and the warriors who wore them, have fueled the human imagination since they first appeared in the ancient world. The Age of Armor: Treasures from the Higgins Armory Collection at the Worcester Art Museum, explores how these compelling exoskeletons have been used in various forms around the globe, from antiquity to modern times.
Posted by
103.3 WJOD

My June 19, 2021 Noah’s Ark Experience

My family goes to Noah's Ark a lot. We've probably visited 25 times or more, and I believe my first trip there was in 1986. We always have fun there, and are always interested in the park's evolution. We discuss what's changed, what's new, and what's gone as the changes relate to our memories of many trips and good times. We expected lots of changes this year, as new owners took over a few years back, and last year COVID-19 put some serious damage on tourist destinations.
Museumswestplainsdailyquill.net

Berlin museum centering on Germans expelled after WWII opens

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is opening a museum exploring the fate of millions of Germans forced to leave eastern and central Europe at the end of World War II, along with other forced displacements of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
MusicNYS Music

Museum of Jewish Heritage presents ‘Music Of The Jewish Diaspora’ Concert Series this Summer

The Summer Concert Series ‘Music of the Jewish Diaspora’ at the Museum of Jewish Heritage will move from Wagner Park to the museum’s indoor Edmond J. Safra Hall. The event, which starts at 6:30 PM ET has already sold out (due to limited capacity in the theatre) but will be presented via livestream on the Museum’s website and Facebook page for audiences unable to attend. You can stream it here.
Visual ArtRappahannock Record

Kids’ activities resume at Steamboat Era Museum

Friday morning children’s activities will begin June 25 at the Steamboat Era Museum. Youth ages 3-16, accompanied by an adult, will learn about the Steamboat Era, reported executive director Steve Humphrey. They will build a wood steamboat and test it in the water. Children will learn about the importance of...
Newton County, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

Museum open house June 26

The Newton County Historical Society is hosting an open house at the Bradley House Museum on Saturday, June 26, from 1-4 p.m. Everyone is invited to come tour the museum free of charge and enjoy the highlight of this year's new exhibits (the Henderson wagon). Museum staff, society members and...
Delta County, MIEscanaba Daily Press

Delta County Historical Museum opening

Visitors examine one of the exhibit at the Delta County Historical Museum in this file photo. The museum will be opening for the 2021 summer season on Monday, June 21. The museum was closed last year due to the pandemic. It will be open from 1 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Aug. 27. The museum will not be open on weekends. There is an admission fee for adults, but no charge for children. To protect children and unvaccinated adults the Delta County Historical Society asks that facemasks be worn. The Delta County Historical Archives will also be open to the public beginning on June 21. Hours will be the same as for the museum, 1 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Aug. 27. and closed on weekends. There is no charge to visit the archives though donations are always welcome. The historical society will not be opening the Sand Point Lighthouse. “With COVID-19 still among us, the small rooms and corridors, the narrow stairs up to the Lantern Room and the confined space of the Lantern Room itself all combine to make the lighthouse still a somewhat hazardous place, we think, for people to visit,” the society said.
Kearney, NEGrand Island Independent

Kids can learn about Earth, solar system at Kearney Area Children's Museum

KEARNEY — A traveling exhibit, Discover the Sun, Earth, Universe, has opened at the Kearney Area Children’s Museum at 5827 Fourth Ave. It can be seen through December. The exhibit asks questions like, “How is Earth changing?” “What is it like on other planets?” and “Does life exist beyond Earth?”
Lifestylehopeprescott.com

Museum opens penny candy store

PRESCOTT – From July 1-30, the Nevada County Depot and Museum will be operating its Old Time Penny Candy Store. During this time, there will be coloring contests and free caboose tours. The hours for these events are 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Estes Park, COestesparknews.com

Grand Opening Of The Stanley Home Museum

The Stanley Home Museum and Education Center is celebrating its grand opening June 14th through the 28th. The culmination of a five-year effort, the Museum is housed in the original residence of Freelan ("F.O.") and Flora Stanley, two of the most influential pioneers of Estes Park. Guided tours of the home provide visitors with an inspiring look into the lives, passions and accomplishments of this fascinating couple.
Madison, WInbc15.com

Madison Children’s Museum opens to the public

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The doors of the Madison Children’s Museum are opening to the public for the first time in nearly 15 months, welcoming everyone back after the pandemic shuttered the building early last year. The new hours of operation at the 41-year-old museum are Thursday through Sunday, from...
Milwaukee, WIspectrumnews1.com

Jewish Museum of Milwaukee unveils latest exhibit

MILWAUKEE— Jewish Museum of Milwaukee unveils new exhibit. With many museums opening back up, new exhibits are making their debuts. The latest one to open is the Jewish Museum of Milwaukee’s “Brother, can you spare a dime,” exhibit. “This bodywork is a time capsule for the Great Depression,” Jewish Museum...
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: A Tour of Ark Encounter: Life-size Noah’s Ark in Williamstown, KY

AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo took a road trip to Williamstown, Kentucky. That’s where they visited and toured the Ark Encounter: Life-size Noah’s Ark attraction. It is a Christian religious and Young Earth creationist theme park that opened in Grant County, Kentucky in 2016. The centerpiece of the park is a large representation of Noah’s Ark based on the Genesis flood narrative contained in the Bible. It is 510 feet long, 85 feet wide, and 51 feet high. The theme park promotes pseudoscientific young Earth creationist beliefs about the age of the universe, age of the Earth, and co-existence of man and non-avian dinosaurs.
AnimalsBBC

Somerset Noah's Ark Zoo elephant M'Changa dies in attack

Keepers are "distraught" after a young elephant died in an attack involving another bull elephant, a zoo has said. The 12-year-old African elephant, M'Changa, sustained fatal injuries in the incident at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm, in Wraxall, near Bristol. Another bull elephant had gone into the area where M'Changa was...