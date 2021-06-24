Opportunity knocks at ‘Build the Bridge’ football showcase camp

MINNEAPOLIS -- Right-hander Zach Plesac begins his rehab assignment Tuesday with Class AA Akron. He’s scheduled to throw two innings. On May 23 Plesac suffered a broken right thumb following a bad start against the Twins at Progressive Field. Manager Terry Francona said he hit his thumb against a locker room chair while “aggressively taking off his undershirt.” Plesac’s injury began a chain of events that has put the Indians’ top three starters on the injured list. Shane Bieber (sore right shoulder) joined Plesac on June 13 and Aaron Civale (right middle finger) joined them on Monday.