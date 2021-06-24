Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willoughby, OH

Opportunity knocks at ‘Build the Bridge’ football showcase camp

By Matt Goul, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Streetsboro’s Keisean Johnson-Wilson embraced Cleveland Heights coach Mac Stephens after learning of his first college football offer. A powerful 6-foot-3, 280-pound lineman, Johnson-Wilson is hard to miss. He shared space up front with an Ohio State recruit in Mike Hall Jr. last year on a dominant Streetsboro team, made the Division III All-Ohio team and cleveland.com all-area team — named one of the top two guards in the area, regardless of school size — making Wednesday night’s realization long overdue.

www.cleveland.com
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
41K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willoughby, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
City
Avon Lake, OH
City
Lorain, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Marshall
Person
John Hay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#High School Football#American Football#Covid#Division Ii#Naia#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football seeks start of home-field advantage in non-conference marquee games

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Something essential to Ohio State football has been missing since the Buckeyes packed up and left Jerry’s World in September of 2018. That victory over TCU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, was the last OSU regular-season game against a non-Big Ten Power 5 opponent. A scheduling quirk in 2019, then the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, interrupted the Buckeyes’ usual scheduling trend.
Park City, UTPosted by
Cleveland.com

Latest offer, 2022 Utah athlete Carson Tabaracci, is the jack of all trades: Buckeyes Recruiting Roundup

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One look at Carson Tabaracci’s game film, and you’ll understand why he is likened to a Swiss Army knife. At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, the 2022 athlete from Park City, Utah is the jack of all trades, with the ability to play quarterback, running back, wide receiver, safety, cornerback and linebacker. That versatility has helped his recruitment explode in 2021, garnering offers from USC, Michigan and Oregon.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians’ Zach Plesac ready for rehab start Tuesday with Class AA Akron

MINNEAPOLIS -- Right-hander Zach Plesac begins his rehab assignment Tuesday with Class AA Akron. He’s scheduled to throw two innings. On May 23 Plesac suffered a broken right thumb following a bad start against the Twins at Progressive Field. Manager Terry Francona said he hit his thumb against a locker room chair while “aggressively taking off his undershirt.” Plesac’s injury began a chain of events that has put the Indians’ top three starters on the injured list. Shane Bieber (sore right shoulder) joined Plesac on June 13 and Aaron Civale (right middle finger) joined them on Monday.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

On replacing Josh Naylor and 4 other things about the Cleveland Indians

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Indians lost two productive players on this just completed trip through Pittsburgh, Chicago and Minneapolis in outfielder Josh Naylor and right-hander Aaron Civale. Technically, they still haven’t replaced Civale, but they’re going to need a fifth starter on Thursday when Houston comes to Progressive Field for a...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Adcom promotes former Ohio State receiver to brand marketing president

Cleveland creative marketing firm Adcom has promoted Kevin Griffin, a former Ohio State wide receiver, as president of brand and market insights. After earning a master’s degree in sports management, Griffin worked in marketing leadership roles in the NFL for more than 12 years, first for the Seattle Seahawks and then for the Cleveland Browns, Adcom said in a press release.
Akron, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Steve Stricker wins 2021 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship

AKRON, Ohio — Steve Stricker won the Bridgestone Seniors Players Championship on Sunday at difficult Firestone for his second victory of the year and third major title. Eight strokes ahead in the third round and four in front entering the final round, Stricker closed with an even-par 70 for a six-stroke victory over defending champion and Wisconsin friend Jerry Kelly.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers series preview, pitching matchups

MINNEAPOLIS -- This is a preview of the three-game series between the Tigers and Indians. Where: Progressive Field, Monday through Wednesday. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM, WMMS and Indians radio network. Pitching matchups, starting times: RHP Matt Manning (1-1, 3.38) vs. RHP Eli Morgan (0-2, 10.32) Monday at 7:10...