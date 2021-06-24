Opportunity knocks at ‘Build the Bridge’ football showcase camp
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Streetsboro's Keisean Johnson-Wilson embraced Cleveland Heights coach Mac Stephens after learning of his first college football offer. A powerful 6-foot-3, 280-pound lineman, Johnson-Wilson is hard to miss. He shared space up front with an Ohio State recruit in Mike Hall Jr. last year on a dominant Streetsboro team, made the Division III All-Ohio team and cleveland.com all-area team — named one of the top two guards in the area, regardless of school size — making Wednesday night's realization long overdue.