Elon Musk's Starlink will be fully operational and global very soon

By Jak Connor
TweakTown.com
TweakTown.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you were planning on getting Starlink and using it, that possibility will soon become available to you as SpaceX has announced global operations will begin this year. According to a statement from Starlink's President, Gwynne Shotwell, full operation capabilities will begin in September on a global scale, or at least this is the goal. Shotwell also said that SpaceX has been able to successfully deploy 1,800 Starlink satellites to their operation orbit around Earth. However, as Shotwell explains, there is a lot of regulatory work to do as the company needs regulatory approval from each individual country.

