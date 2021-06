BEREA, Ohio — Denzel Ward was born and raised in Cleveland, played at Ohio State, and would love to retire as a Brown to properly punctuate the “OH-IO” chant. “Perfect world, I would definitely want to be a Brown for my entire career,’' Ward said before the first practice of minicamp on Tuesday. “I’m from Cleveland, the team that drafted me. The team that believed in me coming out of college and I take a lot of pride and respect into that. Just want to give my all to this team. It’s definitely a place I would want to be. I enjoy being a Cleveland Brown and giving them everything I got.”