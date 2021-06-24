James Corden announces week-long Ed Sheeran residency on The Late Late Show: ‘A full week of Ed’

Ed Sheeran has revealed he will be performing a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Corden made the announcement, calling the schedule “a full week of Ed”.

“All next week the one, the only Ed Sheeran is going to be on the show every night,” he said.

“A full week of Ed. We’re going to do comedy, we’re doing to chat, he’s going to play...”

He added: “Ed Sheeran’s going to be our musical guest every night of the week. Plus, right here on The Late Late Show, he’s going to do the television debut of his brilliant new single ‘Bad Habits’.”

Sheeran recently announced the forthcoming release of his new single, “Bad Habits”, which is being released tomorrow (Friday 25 June).

“I’ve been working away in the studio over recent months and I can’t wait for you to hear ‘Bad Habits’,” Sheeran told fans.

He added: “I always aim to push myself and my music in new directions and hopefully you’ll hear that on the new single. Feels great to be back!”