Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

James Corden announces week-long Ed Sheeran residency on The Late Late Show: ‘A full week of Ed’

By Roisin O'Connor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPaU2_0adqx4QU00

Ed Sheeran has revealed he will be performing a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Corden made the announcement, calling the schedule “a full week of Ed”.

“All next week the one, the only Ed Sheeran is going to be on the show every night,” he said.

“A full week of Ed. We’re going to do comedy, we’re doing to chat, he’s going to play...”

He added: “Ed Sheeran’s going to be our musical guest every night of the week. Plus, right here on The Late Late Show, he’s going to do the television debut of his brilliant new single ‘Bad Habits’.”

Sheeran recently announced the forthcoming release of his new single, “Bad Habits”, which is being released tomorrow (Friday 25 June).

“I’ve been working away in the studio over recent months and I can’t wait for you to hear ‘Bad Habits’,” Sheeran told fans.

He added: “I always aim to push myself and my music in new directions and hopefully you’ll hear that on the new single. Feels great to be back!”

The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Late Late Show#Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Ed Sheeran Announces ‘Bad Habits’

Ed Sheeran confirmed his official return with the announcement of his brand-new single “Bad Habits,” out everywhere June 25th. Sheeran has also unveiled the single’s accompanying artwork on Friday (June 11th). The images show him as a vampire character, which he has been teasing on his social channels recently. Sheeran...
CelebritiesBillboard

Ed Sheeran Posts 'Bad Habits' Video Teaser

Ed Sheeran is cranking up the hype machine for his upcoming single "Bad Habits." The singer posted a series of teaser tweets on Tuesday (June 15) preparing Sheerios for next week's big drop. The tweets included a brief clip of the singer dressed in his pink-suited glampire get-up from the video for his first new single of 2021 with the caption "Nothing happens after 2."
Behind Viral Videoscumnockchronicle.com

Ed Sheeran teases new song on TikTok

Ed Sheeran has teased his new song on TikTok as he prepares to make his comeback. The chart-topping singer previewed Bad Habits on the video sharing platform ahead of its release later this month. Sheeran’s collaboration with TikTok allows users to use the clip for their own video creations. The...
Celebritiesava360.com

Ed Sheeran Is On the Show All Next Week! - #LateLateSheeran

James Corden kicks off the show with a big announcement: Ed Sheeran will be on the show every night next week! There's a lot planned, including Ed's television debut of his new single "Bad Habits." See you every night next week for #LateLateSheeran!. More Late Late Show:. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/CordenYouTube. Watch...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Ed Sheeran confirms story behind daughter’s unusual middle name

Ed Sheeran has spoken about fatherhood and the story behind his daughter’s unusual name in a new interview, as his new single “Bad Habits” is released. The British artist shared the music video, directed by Dave Meyers, this morning (Friday 25 June), along with the track itself. The song unveils a distinctly new image for the singer-songwriter, with an Eighties-inspired sound and look akin to The Weeknd or Michael Jackson. The 30-year-old spoke to The Hits Radio Breakfast Show to celebrate the release of the single, where he confirmed a long-running rumour surrounding his daughter Lyra’s middle name, “Antarctica”....
MusicPosted by
Indy100

DVD of Ed Sheeran in school production of Grease to be auctioned

A DVD recording of a 15-year-old Ed Sheeran appearing in a school performance of the musical Grease is to be auctioned. The video, which is almost two hours long, shows Sheeran playing the character of Rump, a member of the T-Birds greaser gang. He appeared on stage with slicked back...
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

Unstoppable! Ed Sheeran has a new surprise in his long-awaited musical comeback

Waiting for fans of Ed Sheeran ended after four long years in which he was dedicating himself to his life as the father of a family and husband of Cherry Seaborn. Finally, the British star returns to the world scene with the premiere of his new single “Bad Habits” Friday and a residency at the show James Corden that will last a week.