Watch James Corden Recap Entire 'Fast' Saga in 10 Minutes

By Emily Zemler
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re excited to see F9, the latest edition of the Fast & Furious movie franchise, but can’t remember what happened before, James Corden has you covered. The Late Late Show host filmed a recap of the entire series that helps connect the dots between the feuds, car chases and wild adventures of the series.

www.middletownpress.com
Vin Diesel's 3 kids make a rare appearance at 'F9' screening

Though Vin Diesel is a veteran of major movie events, he rarely brings his kids with him. On Thursday, the 53-year-old actor was joined by his three kids, Hania, 13, Vincent, 11, and Pauline, 6, at a Fans First event at Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles. The event was to celebrate the newest "Fast & Furious" film, "F9: The Fast Saga," releasing on June 25.
F9: How Han Is Alive In The Fast And Furious Movies

How is Han alive? That's the main question we've been asking ourselves ever since the character was revealed to be in , the ninth movie in the Fast and Furious saga (tenth, if you count Hobbs and Shaw). We had : Was Han a robot? Was he secretly a god? Would we really be meeting Han's long-lost brother, Shawn? Now that we've seen F9, we know the truth--and we can share it with you.
Why Isn’t The Rock Playing Luke Hobbs in Fast and Furious 9?

Why Isn’t The Rock Playing Luke Hobbs in Fast and Furious 9?. Regulars like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson are joined by recognizable characters from prior films like Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and some of the ensemble of Tokyo Drift in Fast & Furious 9. However, one fan...
Fast And Furious 10: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Reviews

It’s the fast and furious 10 release date! The fast and furious franchise has been a huge success for over two decades. Now it’s time to find out when fast and furious 10 will be released, what the plot is, who stars in it, reviews by critics from around the world. We’ve got all this plus more information about fast and furious 10 here on our blog post!
Is Fast and Furious 9 on Netflix? Where to watch F9

The Fast and Furious franchise continues to race its way into the hearts of fans. The latest installment in the high-octane franchise F9 is one many subscribers are looking forward to seeing, leading them to wonder as to whether or not it is one of the many excellent action movies available on Netflix.
The One Thing Paul Walker & Vin Diesel Promised Each Other Before He Died

Paul Walker was a huge part of the Fast & Furious franchise. The actor played Brian O'Conner for the first seven films in the series, up until his untimely death in 2013. Walker and his co-star Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the franchise, became close friends as they worked on the movies together—so close, in fact, that Diesel is the godfather of Walker's only daughter, Meadow Walker. Since his friend and co-star died in a car accident, Diesel has ensured that Walker's memory lives on, both on screen and off. In the films, Walker makes posthumous appearances and Diesel even named his youngest daughter Pauline Sinclair in his friend's honor. Recently, Diesel revealed a promise he and Walker made to each other years ago that he plans to stick to. Read on to find out one more way Diesel is honoring Walker.
John Cena reveals how he kept his 'F9' role a secret

Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): John Cena recently revealed how he managed to keep his huge role in 'F9' under wraps during filming for the new movie. The star explained that he had to hide a prop between takes in order to keep his 'F9' role a secret, reported Us Weekly.
Here “Fast and Furious 9” Streaming Free: How To Watch F9: The Fast Saga Online For Free?

Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wants John Cena In Hobbs & Shaw Sequels

It’s a bit of a misnomer for director Justin Lin and star Vin Diesel to be hyping the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise as the beginning of one final trilogy for Dom and the crew, because we all know that the wider universe is here for the long haul.
Register To Win Passes To See F9: The Fast Saga

This summer, Fast is back! Universal pictures presents the most action-packed film of the year! Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron in F9: The Fast Saga. Rated pg-13. Only in theaters June 25th. Check out the trailer here. Register below now to win!
Watch James Corden Go Behind the Scenes of 'Friends: The Reunion'

Following his participation in the long-awaited Friends reunion last month, James Corden has shared behind-the-scenes footage of the cast on the Warner Bros lot. In a clip on The Late Late Show, Corden joins the six actors on the set of Central Perk to discuss their experience getting back together.
'F9 The Fast Saga' Roars Into Theaters on June 25

Vin Diesel and the rest of the "Fast and Furious" crew are back with a new movie. What more do you need than fast cars, ridiculous storylines, and a cast that is hot, hot, hot? F9 The Fast Saga reunites our favorite street racers in one of this summer's splashiest movies.
Where To Stream F9: The Fast Saga?

In a new high-stakes adventure titled ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ (also known as ‘Fast & Furious 9’ or simply ‘F9’), Dominic Toretto and his crew/family are back. In the high-octane action film, Dom and his crew must stop Dom’s brother Jakob, who is working for the group’s enemy Cipher, a cyber-terrorist. Justin Lin returns to the director’s chair in the ninth installment of the ‘Fast & Furious‘ franchise, which he also penned alongside Daniel Casey.
[F9] The Fast Saga (2021) Watch Online Free HD 123Movies?

Buttered and Salty: ‘F9: The Fast Saga’

* This review contains spoilers unless you’ve seen the trailer, which ruins all the surprises anyway. Welp, they finally did it. After years of audiences glibly asking if the “Fast and the Furious” franchise would eventually become devoid of enough ideas on the ground to end up in outer space they actually did it in “F9: The Fast Saga.” The ninth (10th of you count the 2019 spin-off “Hobbs & Shaw”) entry in the entertaining but low-rent version of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise finds our heroes leaving the atmosphere in a Pontiac Fiero to stop a weapon that might assist the bad guys in taking over the world.