The Latest: Bichon frise wins best in show at Westminster

The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AFgMR_0adqvvby00

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Westminster Kennel Club dog show (all times local):

11:42 p.m.

Flynn the bichon frise has won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club.

The choice was a surprise to most of the crowd at Madison Square Garden, with many fans falling silent when the white powder puff was picked.

Flynn beat out Ty the giant schnauzer, Biggie the pug, Bean the Sussex spaniel, Lucy the borzoi, Slick the border collie and Winston the Norfolk terrier. The giant schnauzer was the runner-up.

The 142nd Westminster event drew 2,882 entries in 202 breeds and varieties.

___

10:55 p.m.

Winston the Norfolk terrier has won the terrier group at Westminster, and now the final seven dogs are set for the best in show ring at a mostly full Madison Square Garden.

The fans are getting loud, and they’re in a treat, it’s a nice lineup: Joining Winston are Ty the giant schnauzer, Biggie the pug, Bean the Sussex spaniel, Lucy the borzoi, Flynn the bichon frise and Slick the border collie.

___

10:10 p.m.

She kissed him, he hugged her. A Valentine’s Day story on the green carpet of Madison Square Garden.

Ty the giant schnauzer has won the working group, affirming his pedigree as the top-ranked show dog in America.

Handler Katie Bernardin gave Ty a kiss on the mouth before leading him around the ring. After the judge picked him, Ty jumped up and put his front legs around Bernardin.

“He knew,” she said, adding they have a great connection.

Next up is the terrier group. Then it’s the best in show competition in what’s looking like an impressive final seven lineup.

___

9:15 p.m.

Bean was begging for it.

Sitting up on his hind legs, Bean the Sussex spaniel was rewarded with a win in the sporting group at Madison Square Garden.

He did his little trick right on cue for the judge, and the crowd loved it. Handler Per Rismyhr gave him a treat, too, a nice piece of chicken.

At 6 1/2, Bean is the grandson of the oldest best in show winner in Westminster history. Remember ol’ Stump in 2009?

In case anyone is wondering, by the way, about his coat. Officially, the color is golden liver.

___

7:55 p.m.

Lily Mancini of Sherman, Connecticut, and her English springer spaniel have won the junior showmanship competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

The juniors finals were Tuesday night, before judging continued toward best in show.

Ninety-five junior handlers were invited to the nation’s most prestigious dog show. Its top juniors prize increased this year from a $6,000 scholarship to a $10,000 scholarship. The eight finalists all get some education money.

Junior handlers are between 9 and 18. They’re judge on their presentation of their dogs, not the dogs’ particulars.

But many also go up against adults to exhibit dogs in the breed judging that goes toward best in show.

The juniors finals ended on a light note when a Newfoundland paused for a leisurely pee before leaving the ring.

___

3:40 p.m.

Animal-rights activists have protested outside the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. They say it irresponsibly promotes dog breeding when many dogs in shelters need homes.

A small band of protesters from groups including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals held signs Tuesday afternoon outside the Manhattan piers where early rounds of the show happen. Some demonstrators brought mixed-breed dogs along.

Ashley Byrne of PETA says “events like this just promote buying dogs as objects,” instead of adopting them.

The show recently added agility and obedience events open to mixed breed dogs, and Westminster is emphasizing this year that breed clubs also rescue dogs. Some $15,000 in new awards went Monday to clubs for bearded collies, English cocker spaniels and great Pyrenees.

Byrne says the clubs don’t do enough.

___

2:20 p.m.

Sometimes, getting to the main event at Westminster is simply a numbers game.

To be the best golden retriever, a dog needed to beat out 51 others in their breed. To be the top Vizsla, it meant going against 44 other entries.

It’s pretty dandy to be a Dandie — a Dandie Dinmont, that is. There were only two of them in Ring 1 today, so handler Sarah Crepeau of Massachusetts thought she had a pretty good chance of winning with Joker.

“I felt confident,” she said.

A couple minutes and a couple times around the ring later, the judge picked Joker and they were on their way to the terrier group final at Madison Square Garden.

Crepeau says some shows she attends, there aren’t any Dandie Dinmonts. It’s a rare breed, although best in show judge Betty-Anne Stenmark has worked with them for over four decades and lives with four at home in California.

Some dogs had an even easier path. There was only one komondor entered, so she was an automatic winner. There also was just one sloughi entered. But it was a no-show, so no sloughi shoo-in.

___

11:15 a.m.

Ty the giant schnauzer has taken his first steps toward what could be a giant prize at the Westminster Kennel Club.

The nation’s top-ranked show dog was judged best in his breed Tuesday. He moves on to the working group competition in the evening at Madison Square Garden.

America’s top pooch will be picked Tuesday night. There will be seven dogs in the best of show ring. Already earning spots are Biggie the pug, Lucy the borzoi, Slick the border collie and Flynn the bichon frise.

Being No. 1 going into Westminster doesn’t mean a dog will go best in show. Underdogs and upsets are way more than norm on the green carpet of the Garden.

