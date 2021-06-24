Mercy Health to Open New Canfield Surgery Center in July

CANFIELD, Ohio – Mercy Health-Youngstown will open a new surgery center in Canfield, expanding options for patients in need of outpatient procedures. “This new center complements the already high-quality care provided at St. Elizabeth Boardman and Youngstown Hospitals,” said Dr. John Luellen, market president of Mercy Health-Youngstown, in a statement. “This new ambulatory center allows us to perform important surgical procedures in an environment specifically designed for patients that will be home to recover the same day, allowing us to provide more complex procedures at our hospitals.”