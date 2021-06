The W series is the best thing to happen to racing, since rubber tires. At the risk of sounding like an internet echo chamber, representation matters. Racing is a sport almost completely dominated by white men. Hell, Lewis Hamilton is the first and, as of now, the only black Formula 1 driver in the sport’s history, and he just so happens also to be the GOAT. How many other great racers have been snubbed for more white dudes to have their shots? Specifically, how many women racers have been snubbed?