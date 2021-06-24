Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Siemens can manage semiconductor squeeze -CEO

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ywf4s_0adqvaJx00
CEO of industrial conglomerate Siemens, Roland Busch poses prior to the virtual annual shareholders meeting in Munich, Germany, February 3, 2021. Matthias Schrader/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

ZURICH, June 24 (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) is sure it can secure sufficient components to make its products despite constrained supplies for commodities and semiconductor chips, CEO Roland Busch said on Thursday.

"We believe we can secure supplies and will be able to deliver," Busch said at the company's investor day.

Siemens is seeing continuous, strong growth across its business during its third quarter, he added, including a "very, very strong Chinese market".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siemens#Ceo#Semiconductor#Zurich#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Swiss bank UBS to allow most staff to adopt hybrid working

ZURICH, June 28 (Reuters) - UBS Group (UBSG.S) will allow most staff to mix remote working with time spent in the office, Switzerland's biggest bank said on Monday, taking a more relaxed approach than some of its Wall Street rivals. "We are committed to offering our employees the flexibility for...
Businesswtaq.com

Tech company Solutions 30 picks new auditor

PARIS (Reuters) – French technology services group Solutions 30, whose shares have plummeted due to concerns over the transparency of its accounts, said on Monday it will ask shareholders meeting on June 30 to clear a proposal to appoint PKF Audit & Conseil Luxembourg as its new auditor. PKF would...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Covington Capital Management Has $33 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Covington Capital Management cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.4% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $33,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Siemens CEO favours smaller deals to expand software business

ZURICH (Reuters) - Siemens has the financial muscle to make large deals to expand its software business but prefers smaller bolt-on acquisitions, CEO Roland Busch said on Thursday. The company has a strong track record with smaller deals and “there was no reason why we should not continue doing that...particularly...
Industrythefastmode.com

The Strategic Role of Semiconductors Featured

U.S. investments in semiconductor research and manufacturing will pay dividends for decades. Just after the pandemic started early last year, I wrote an article titled, “What Good Will Come From Covid-19?”. In it, I tried to lend a perspective of gratitude for all the people on the front lines helping us stay safe and healthy during the pandemic.
Stocksadvisor.ca

Horizons launches semiconductor ETF

Toronto-based Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. has launched a new ETF offering exposure to the semiconductor industry. The Horizons Global Semiconductor Index ETF (CHPS) aims to replicate the performance of the Solactive Capped Global Semiconductor Index, which invests in global companies with a minimum market cap of US$1 billion that develop and manufacture semiconductors.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

GlaxoSmithKline CEO Struggling To Get Key Shareholders In Her Favor Amid Pressure From Hedge Fund Activist Elliott Management

GlaxoSmithKline Plc's (NYSE: GSK) CEO Emma Walmsley struggled to win over key shareholders after Elliott Management attracted converts for radical change at the company, the Financial Times reported citing leading investors. Ahead of GSK's investor day on Wednesday (23 June), activist investor Elliott has sown doubt about whether Walmsley should...
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193,087 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Magnachip […]
BusinessBenzinga

Lordstown Motors Overhauls Management; CEO, CFO To Step Down

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NYSE:RIDE), which sounded out a "going concern" warning last week, announced a C-suite shakeup Monday. What Happened: Lordstown announced a slew of management changes, including the exit of CEO Steve Burns and CFO Julio Rodriguez. The changes are effective immediately, the company said in a statement. New...
Businessarcamax.com

'Oh, Our CEO Isn't Really Part of the Management Team'

"I started a Web-based business a couple of years ago and set it up as a limited liability company (LLC) owned by me and two other investors. "I was involved in a couple of other projects at that time, so I hired someone I knew would be familiar with the business -- let's call him 'Joe' -- to act as the company's general manager.
Cell Phonesbostonnews.net

2021 Traffic Management Market Technology Scenario with Global Prospectus by 2028 - GE Transportation, TraffiCom, Cisco Systems Inc., Siemens AG, Kapsch AG, Alstom SA

Deployment of data analytical tools for real-time traffic management, and route guidance, JTM (Journey Time Monitoring), etc., by travelers on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets are emerging as the vital functional areas that are increasing the usage of traffic management technology. Some of the limitations faced by the traffic management market are lack of transformation and funding interruption. The alteration of the traffic management technology would require the installation of new system, hardware and solutions. The emerging numbers of smart cities and the IoT technology is expected to open new opportunities for the market.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Thoma Bravo-backed Instructure files for U.S. IPO

June 28 (Reuters) - Instructure Holdings Inc, an education platform backed by private equity giant Thoma Bravo, on Monday filed for an initial public offering in the United States. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Trafficcoleofduty.com

Parking Management System Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | 3M, Siemens, Fujica

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Parking Management System Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Parking Management System Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Parking Management System processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Engineeringwebzworks.com

What Are the Major Prospects of Semiconductors?

There has been tremendous growth in the use of the microchip or the microprocessor, which are integrated circuits. These chips can do several functions and are used in many electronic appliances and gadgets. With this increase in demand for the chips, the competition in the chip industries has grown. In order to tap the profits, there has been a rush in the research and development of new materials for making the chips.