Someone we love has gone away, and life is not the same. The greatest gift that you can give is just to speak her name. Berneda Shirley Spencer Daly, 94, of 201 North Main Street, Towanda, PA passed away Sunday evening, June 20, 2021 at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, PA. Born at home in Towanda on Aug. 14, 1926, Berneda was a daughter of Jay Ralph Spencer and Minnie Margaret Williams Spencer. She was a graduate of Towanda High School with the Class of 1944 and in early years was employed by Sayre Lingerie and Sylvania Electric in Towanda. On July 15, 1950, Berneda married Donald Philip Daly at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Towanda. After raising her family, Berneda returned to work at GTE Sylvania until her retirement. She was a devout communicant of Saints Peter and Paul Church where she was honored with her own special seat in church and was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Berneda was a member of the Towanda American Legion Auxiliary where she was active in the annual Poppy sale program for many years. Berneda was a founding member of the North Main Street Birthday Club and formerly served as president, vice president, and treasurer of the Riverside Cemetery Association. She was a member and supporter of the Friends of the Towanda Public Library, participated in American Cancer Society Walks and assisted the Salvation Army as a bell ringer during the holiday season. Berneda enjoyed baking and making crafts for church bazars and was very well known in the community for her volunteer work with charities and her daily walks around town where she enjoyed visiting with everyone she came in contact with.