Dushore, PA

Francis X. Moll, 83

Daily Review & Sunday Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrancis X. Moll, 83, of Dushore, passed away Friday afternoon, June 18, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital following a lingering illness. Francis was born on Oct. 25, 1932, in Philadelphia, a son of Leo Sr. and Effie (Burrow) Moll. He graduated from West Catholic Boys High School. Francis came to work on the Shrimp Farm in Cherry Township in 1951 and decided to stay and become part of the Shrimp family when he married the love of his life, Kathleen Shrimp, on April 21, 1956. Together they raised two sons, Freddie, and Eddie, and continued the Shrimp and Moll Farm.

