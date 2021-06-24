Cancel
Towanda, PA

Mary F. Diehl, 80

Daily Review & Sunday Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary F. Diehl, 80, of 457 Country View Drive, Towanda, PA passed away Saturday evening, June 19, 2021, at her home. Mary was born Dec. 2, 1940, in Passaic, NJ the daughter of Frank J. Diehl and Monica Cuddy Diehl. She was a graduate of Saint Basil’s High School in Dushore, PA. In early years, Mary was employed by the Endicott-Johnson Shoe Company in Mildred, PA, The Dolly Madison Ice Cream Company in Dushore, PA, and Memorial Hospital in Towanda, PA. She was later employed by E.I. DuPont in Towanda completing 25 years of service prior to her retirement in April 2000. Mary was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Towanda. Mary enjoyed Classical Music and was an extensive reader. She focused her study on English and American history and was fascinated with the topic of World War II. A trip to England and Ireland with her daughter Susan was a most memorable event in Mary’s life which she cherished. Mary’s family includes her daughter, Kathleen Pedro Keeney of Towanda, son, Jerome G. Pedro Jr. of Costa Rica, grandchildren, Diana Keeney (Joshua) Bartholomew, John T. Adams, Alexis M. Adams, and Chloe M. Adams all of Pittsburgh, PA, great grandchildren, Logan and Alyssa Bartholomew, Noah and Liam Brimmer, and Mason Hopkinson, sisters, Gretchen Green of Athens, PA, Virginia (Ronald) Husband of Honeybrook, PA, sister-in-law, Carol Diehl of Muncy, PA, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her daughter, Susan Pedro Adams on Nov. 17, 2011, and her brother, Thomas J. Diehl on May 14, 2021.

