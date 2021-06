After the thrilling race at Paul Ricard, we reflect wit Max Verstappen on his weekend. In France you scored a career hat trick in taking a clean sweep of pole position, race victory and fastest lap. Just how good was last weekend? Max answers: “It was an amazing weekend and it always feels good to get pole position, but to win was a great result. I’m super pleased with that, and we won the race on strategy. I hope now we can keep this up for the rest of the year. Everyone at the track and in the factory is working flat out and now we just need to keep pushing to win more races this year.