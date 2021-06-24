Harrison Frank Fenton Jr., 76, of 886 Brown Road, Wyalusing, PA, Herrick Township, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, PA. Harrison was born in Sayre, PA on March 27, 1945, the son of Harrison Frank Fenton Sr. and Anna Viola Russell Fenton. He attended the Troy area schools and later served with the U.S. Army. Harrison worked as a logger for most of his life. He enjoyed working on cars, racing, hunting, and fishing.