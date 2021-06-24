Dota 2 gets AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, new event and Battle Pass
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. As for the Battle Pass, you likely know the drill by now. There's quests to complete to gain Battle Points, new assistant features, unlock new rewards as you level up the Battle Pass. Level up high enough and there's some real special cosmetics included like the outfit from the Anime series Dota: Dragon's Blood, along with Spectre Arcana, ranged attack effects, new creep styles and much more.www.gamingonlinux.com