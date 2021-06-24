Severe Weather Statement issued for Atchison by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 04:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atchison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR ATCHISON COUNTY At 406 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fairfax to near Bern, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tarkio, Rock Port, Fairfax, Westboro, Watson, Blanchard, Indian Cave State Park and Phelps City. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH