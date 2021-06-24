Retro Baltimore: Strolling Black chefs credited with creating the Maryland crab cake

After decades in business, the classic Baltimore steakhouse gets almost everything right, and their crab cake is a shining example. Delicately broiled and brown on the outside, it retained the perfect amount of inner moisture while still holding up beneath the fork. It tasted great, too. One caveat? The crab is from Florida, not Maryland. “If that were made with Maryland crab it would have cost 0,” our server informed us. Instead, it’s 8 as an appetizer. Well, you can’t have everything, can you? 1101 N. Calvert St., Midtown-Belvedere. 410-539-1804. theprimerib.com/baltimore-md

As the start of summer marks the traditional beginning of crabbing season, the prices for Maryland’s prized crustaceans this year are skyrocketing . In the early 1900s, similar price hikes and supply issues nearly ended the vocation of many Black entrepreneurs, who were credited with crafting crabs into the cakes we enjoy today.

A revelatory article in a 1905 edition of The Baltimore Sun cited crab price inflation that year. The standard price for a crab cake, or deviled (c alled, in Baltimore speak, “debbul”) crab , was five cents — a cost that was experiencing a tough economic strain, the paper said.

The article recounted how deeply rooted crab preparation was within Baltimore’s Black community.

“The honorable occupation of selling crabs — it may be called in one sense a profession because for the crab vender has to combine diplomacy, a certain amount of comedy and a good voice — has been in vogue in Baltimore ever since the Civil War,” the article said. “When the Act of Emancipation left many [Black families] without homes they tried to find employment. The Chesapeake Bay fairly teemed with crabs and large numbers of freed slaves took to the occupation of cooking and selling them.”

The Black crab man was then a fixture walking the downtown and residential streets of Baltimore. He wore a summer straw hat, long white apron almost touching his shoes and carried a basket of prepared crabs. As he walked he called out:

“Ain’t I got ‘em? Ain’t I got em? Look! Look! Debbul and ‘a-ha-a-d fry! How many? Get ‘em hot! … Cra-a-abbee!”

The colorful feature story described the scene: “Cheery and melodious as the siren’s song and as insinuatingly seductive as the tinkle of ice in the julep glass, this cry has rung for years throughout the streets of Baltimore in summer.”

Those crab chefs chose to compound the crustaceans’ delicate meat with the requisite seasonings. “Then hard crabs were fried and sold and later crab cakes were made,” the story said.

“With the exception of Norfolk, Baltimore is the only city in the world where the crab man has flourished and for the last 40 or 45 years he has been regarded as a fixed institution,” the Sun reported.

The daily arrival of the crab man was a neighborhood event.

“The crab man always wears a cheerful countenance … basket on one arm, with a long white apron … striding the city streets with a gathering of children behind him,” the story said.

Much of the article discussed changing times and how the crab man was not likely to endure economically for many more years as the seafood industry became more centralized.

The article suggested changes in packaging and a shift away from home cooking traditions were at fault.

“Another reason is found in the more attractive goods sold by the wholesale fish and crab dealers. These people are enabled to put their crabs up in tissue paper with their name as an attraction. The saloons, a great number of which used to handle the real, old-time crab man’s product, have forsaken him and patronize the larger dealers.”

Crab cakes were a traditional Baltimore bar food and it would take years before they gained the respectability of white tablecloth restaurants.

The article also commented on price: “The decline of the deviled-crab man is due, it is said, to the high price of crabs.”

In 1905, wholesale seafood suppliers were saying that prices were rising but Baltimore custom demanded the cost of a crab cake or deviled crab ( possibly a kind of crab croquette ) remain at five cents.

The article described one Black crab entrepreneur on Vine Street in West Baltimore. He employed 12 men, each with his own basket, selling crab cakes on specified corners of the neighborhood.

“The man has a kitchen especially fitted up for the preparation of crabs, and he uses many bushels in a week. His culinary force consists of himself, his wife, his mother, two daughters and two nieces and they make their hard fried, deviled and crab cakes fresh every day.

“The crab man appears on the streets the first really warm day in May when the water becomes warm and the crabs may be caught. Then till frost chills the bay he will sell his crabs. [Then] ... he gets out his oyster can, polishes it brightly, retains his white apron and sells oysters, calling attention to himself by a mellow yodel.”