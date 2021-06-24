Novak Djokovic confirmed for Tokyo Olympics

Clay-court tennis is an endurance sport. Points can go on for a protracted, very long time. The crushed pink brick that coats the floor of a clay courtroom slows a tennis ball down; that makes it tough to get a ball previous an opponent by taking it early, on the quick hop, and swatting it onerous, as gamers do on the quicker onerous courts and on grass. Bounces on clay are excessive, particularly when the ball is struck with topspin, which provides it a heavy feeling—and hitting that heavy ball again can tire a shoulder and arm. Meanwhile, altering course on clay, which is slippery when dried by a heat afternoon’s solar, strains the decrease again and glutes. Drop pictures, loaded with backspin, are a weapon on clay, and retrieving them (or trying to) means a lot of sprints to the internet. All of it—the dashes ahead, the struggles with heavy topspin, the near-endless rallies crammed with stopping and sliding to run proper, then left, then proper once more—has a method of fraying one’s focus. The thoughts depletes, together with the physique.