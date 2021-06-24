Cancel
Tennis

Novak Djokovic confirmed for Tokyo Olympics

By DZEVAD MESIC
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will play the Tokyo Olympics. Djokovic, ranked at No. 1 in the world, made his Olympic debut at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, when he won the bronze medal. Djokovic lost the bronze medal match at the 2012 London Olympics, before he suffered a first round exit at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

