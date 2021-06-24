Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pickrell, NE

Column: Everything Has Become New (Opinion)

By Stephanie
voicenewsnebraska.com
 5 days ago

PICKRELL – Our home where we were living in North Dakota in 2011 suffered three feet of water on the main floor due to a record-setting flood which took three weeks to recede. It took us a year and a half to tear out everything on the first floor and complete the restoration process. After many hours of labor, by […]

www.voicenewsnebraska.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pickrell, NE
State
North Dakota State
Related
HealthVirginia Connection Newspapers

Opinion: Column: Wait. What?

After each individual appointment with my oncologist, either virtual or in person, all my prescription needs and my next round of appointments are scheduled while I wait. Typically, my oncologist will ask me which days and times are convenient. Our cycle for such responses is every three months, after my quarterly scans. Since it's a regular routine, we've come to know our schedules three months in advance so we can make suitable and available arrangements – both medically and socially, so as to not upset any previously scheduled apple carts. It's not that often that any non-cancer activities might conflict with a Wednesday morning in Gaithersburg. Nevertheless, scheduling is preferable to rescheduling. And since time is a-wastin', there's no time like the present to smooth out any potential blips on the calendar.
Educationmsu.edu

Ask the Expert: What is critical race theory and why is it under attack in our schools?

"Ask the Expert" articles provide information and insights from MSU scientists, researchers and scholars about national and global issues, complex research and general-interest subjects based on their areas of academic expertise and study. They may feature historical information, background, research findings, or offer tips. Michigan joins other states that have...
Entertainmentwvgazettemail.com

Lee Wolverton: Slay the lice or sink with the swirl (Opinion)

When people read avidly rather than watched dully, writers were stars, none brighter in his day than Charles Dickens. He came to America in 1842, 30 years old and already a literary Beatle, having shaken the world with “Oliver Twist” and “The Pickwick Papers.” High society in the States fawned over him and he briefly savored the moment before the country’s excesses soured him, prompting a string of criticisms with timeless application.
EnvironmentAPG of Wisconsin

Reader Opinion: Activists' 'science' wrong for 60 years

Climate warming activists demand that we listen to science, but their “science” has been consistently wrong for 60 years. Who would continue to trust these people?. Reasonable people who begin examining the science of climate change discover that CO2 is not a pollutant, that the ozone layer historically wanes and regenerates, and that there have been numerous destructive weather experiences before cars or industry existed.
Americasrestorationnewsmedia.com

A letter to America

Americans are frogs in the pot of water being brought to the boil and cooked. We ignore incremental ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Societyswnewsmedia.com

Letter: Becoming 'more perfect' union isa process

Regarding the idea of critical race theory recently espoused in the letters section, I want to ask if Mr. Polunc is really interested in the kind of critical thinking that all schools should be teaching the future citizens of this democracy. His unquestioned assumption about “American exceptionalism” is nothing less than accepting the immoral appropriation of something not one’s own; for what was the colonial enterprise but theft? His assertion of “conservative values” too seems to be misunderstood or very limited; for what is the basic conservative core value but being responsible for one’s own actions? His own opinions come from an uncritical acceptance of an ideology that cannot stand the light of fact or truth.
Mankato, MNThe Free Press

In Response: Social studies should focus on history not race

The Editorial Board of the Mankato Free Press recently took issue with American Experiment’s Raise Our Standards education tour (Our View: Campaign against social study standards a political ploy), resorting to sweeping generalizations, vague statements and unsupported accusations about our message on the social studies standards revision process and critical race theory.
SocietyPosted by
Newsweek

Listen to Black Parents Furious With Critical Race Theory | Opinion

In a nation of hundreds of millions of people, each with their own thoughts, beliefs, and ideas, there will be those with ugly thoughts committing ugly deeds. Racial prejudice will to a certain degree never be truly eradicated. And yet, we have done an excellent job as a country in substantially minimizing these attitudes socially, and even ensuring racial prejudices are eliminated at an institutional level within government.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Companies shift thinking on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

There's a new shift from prior thinking that companies could steer clear of mandating vaccines for their workers. Driving the news: Morgan Stanley said this week it would ban unvaccinated people from offices, while JPMorgan warned a mandate could be on the way. Why it matters: Wall Street isn't representative...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Pat Robertson calls critical race theory an ‘evil’ urging Black people to take ‘whip handle’ against whites

Televangelist Pat Robertson is generating controversy after calling critical race theory (CRT), an academic discipline that examines the effects of racism on legal and cultural institutions, a “monstrous evil” which encourages Black people to take the “whip handle” away from white people.The 91-year-old Mr Robertson said on CBN’s 700 Club earlier this week that, according to his understanding of CRT, “people of colour have been oppressed by the white people and that white people begin to be racist by the time they’re 2 or 3 months old, and therefore the people of colour have to rise up and overtake...
Healthmcleanconnection.com

Opinion: Column: Wait. What?

After each individual appointment with my oncologist, either virtual or in person, all my prescription needs and my next round of appointments are scheduled while I wait. Typically, my oncologist will ask me which days and times are convenient. Our cycle for such responses is every three months, after my quarterly scans. Since it's a regular routine, we've come to know our schedules three months in advance so we can make suitable and available arrangements – both medically and socially, so as to not upset any previously scheduled apple carts. It's not that often that any non-cancer activities might conflict with a Wednesday morning in Gaithersburg. Nevertheless, scheduling is preferable to rescheduling. And since time is a-wastin', there's no time like the present to smooth out any potential blips on the calendar.