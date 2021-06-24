Cancel
Before baseball had cheating scandals, there was Brockton’s ‘Gunner’ McGunnigle

By Ronald G. Shafer
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA century and a half before Major League Baseball’s crackdown on pitchers for doctoring their baseballs in order to boost spin, Boston-born baseball player William “Gunner” McGunnigle was doing it. He was also, according to baseball historian Lee Allen, “the first of the great sign stealers,” signaling opponents’ pitches to batters by pounding bats on the dugout steps. Unlike the Houston Astros, who were caught zooming in on catchers’ signals with the help of TV broadcasts, McGunnigle stole signals with his naked eye.

