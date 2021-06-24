Before baseball had cheating scandals, there was Brockton’s ‘Gunner’ McGunnigle

PITTSBURGH -- Tyler Glasnow says he hurt his right elbow and forearm because he was no longer able to cheat as a pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays. Gerrit Cole says he’s no longer cheating, but he’d sure like to because it’s too hard to grip a baseball without the use of a foreign substance. Cole said that after pitching the Yankees to a 3-2 win over Toronto on Wednesday. In that game, Cole held the powerful Jays to two runs on four hits in eight innings.