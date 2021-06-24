Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clairton, PA

Overnight Shooting In Clairton

By Greg Finley
Posted by 
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

An overnight shooting in Clairton sent an 18-year old male to the hospital in critical condition. The shooting occurred just after midnight and police are investigating the shooting.

www.audacy.com
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
809K+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Clairton, PA
Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Clairton, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related