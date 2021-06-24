How 4 Savannah women pushed ‘high art’ to the forefront of public art

Back in 2018, Judge Realty featured an art installation on the façade of their building at 347 Abercorn St. Designed by collaborators Ben Tollefson and Elmer Ramos, “Come Rain or Come Shine” depicted a chromatic storm, with clouds, raindrops, and an arching rainbow. Each component seemed to glow, thanks to a clever use of fluorescent pink paint on the backs of each panel, which were then hung in such a way as to allow that paint to reflect off of the building’s white exterior wall.