Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Savannah, GA

How 4 Savannah women pushed ‘high art’ to the forefront of public art

Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2018, Judge Realty featured an art installation on the façade of their building at 347 Abercorn St. Designed by collaborators Ben Tollefson and Elmer Ramos, “Come Rain or Come Shine” depicted a chromatic storm, with clouds, raindrops, and an arching rainbow. Each component seemed to glow, thanks to a clever use of fluorescent pink paint on the backs of each panel, which were then hung in such a way as to allow that paint to reflect off of the building’s white exterior wall.

www.savannahnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
Savannah, GA
Entertainment
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Art#The Arts#W Projects#Judge Realty#Mpc#Laney Contemporary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
LawPosted by
CBS News

Juul to pay North Carolina $40 million to settle teen vaping suit

North Carolina has become the first U.S. state to hold Juul Labs accountable for what state officials say was the e-cigarette maker's role in encouraging vaping among young people. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Monday announced a settlement with Juul under which the company will pay $40 million...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
PoliticsFox News

Who is Gwen Berry, the Olympic hammer thrower who snubbed the US flag?

The American track and field star who snubbed the national anthem during US Olympic trials over the weekend is an outspoken activist for racial justice — and committed to making her mission "bigger than sports." Gwen Berry, 31, took one of her most high-profile stances yet on Saturday when she...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...