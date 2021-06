It may be bold for me to say so, but there are some Japanese flowers that really stand above the others in my own mind. Here I offer my personal list of the Top Five. Cherry blossoms are the most famous flower of Japan, often used to symbolize the nation itself. It blooms for just a few weeks sometime in March to April (or January in Okinawa Prefecture). The color of the blossoms are, of course, a distinctive pale pink. There are more than two hundred varieties of cherry blossoms in Japan. The best known is the Somei-Yoshino.