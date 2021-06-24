Cancel
Editorial: High school athletes deserve protection from insults and harm

Cover picture for the articleA proposed one-year probation for the NFHS Network to live stream Oklahoma high school postseason sports events gives the private company a second chance to right some wrongs. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association voted 8-2 last week to continue working with the company. The company’s contract through 2028 doesn’t require it to accept the offered one-year probation, but it should in the interest of proving that its promises to improve are genine.

