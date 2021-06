Wow, I never thought that the sight of all of you clumped together in the gym would be so exciting, but here we are, over a year after all of our lives were seemingly put on hold and I could not be happier to celebrate our accomplishment, reunited once again. I remember the moment in elementary school when I was first told that the year that I would graduate from high school would be 2021 and completely thinking that my teacher was crazy; I thought, “there is no way that that year will ever come.” Looking back at that now, on our graduation day, I’ve realized that even though, sometimes, the days felt like years, in the long run, the years truly felt like days. Although each of our journeys have been unique and individual, we have all needed each other’s support at some point. Regardless of if it was something small like getting a reassuring glance from a friend when it felt like nobody was listening to you, or if it was merely a classmate saying six of the most comforting words a high school student could hear: “I haven’t started the homework either,” no matter what, it always made a difference.