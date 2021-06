“On behalf of the senior class, thank you to our parents and families for providing us with the opportunity to experience, and benefit from, a SSCA education. We don’t say it nearly enough but your endless sacrifices and equally endless amount of driving is noticed and appreciated. To the teachers and staff, we thank you for bringing to every lesson your enthusiasm - and sometimes even doughnuts! You set for us daily an example of godly character. In every classroom, our teachers go above and beyond anything that is asked of them, to not only provide us a strong academic foundation but also to form personal relationships that will undoubtedly continue well beyond these high school years. Teachers, your tireless efforts to engage and motivate your students has not gone unseen. To each member of the senior class who has become like family to me, thank you for being the reason SSCA is a second home. I know that the stories from our many shared campfires and car rides will be carried with us always.