18-year-old critically hurt during shooting in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — An 18-year-old was critically hurt when he was shot early Thursday morning in Clairton, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 12 a.m. along Miller Avenue.

Someone drove the man who was shot to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

