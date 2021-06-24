Pat’s brings the ‘Lobster Dog’ to Hampton Beach — an homage to the seaside heritage

HAMPTON — They wanted a hot dog that would pay homage to New Hampshire’s seaside heritage, served out the window of a Hampton Beach walk-up counter. “The Lobster Dog was born,” said Pat Sullivan, who opened Pat’s World Famous Hot Dogs at 3 D St. with his father John in 2019. They said the Lobster Dog – topped with buttered lobster, cheese sauce, potato sticks and scallions – has given the father-son duo hope of earning a name in New England beach food.