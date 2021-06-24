New lawsuit filed over police response to Fort Wayne protests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A third lawsuit has now been filed over last year’s clashes between police and protesters in downtown Fort Wayne. Jamison Chapman and his wife Latina Evans are both suing the city, Allen County, and city and county police. According to the Journal Gazette, the couple says Chapman was shot with pepper spray and beaten by three officers on the night of May 30th after he stopped to help a demonstrator who had also been pepper-sprayed.