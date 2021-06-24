Cancel
Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: EUR/USD

By Pip Diddy
babypips.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bank of England (BOE) may have the biggest event on tap, but something tells me that we’ll also see currency volatility on EUR/USD today. Are you also seeing EUR/USD’s short-term uptrend?. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Asia-London session watchlist looked at EUR/GBP’s consolidation for a “trade the news” setup...

www.babypips.com
#Eur#U S Gdp#Usd#The Bank Of England#Eur Usd#Icymi#Eur Gbp#Boe#Fed
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver see some price pressure amid bearish charts

Editor's Note: Don't miss Kitco's LIVE interview with Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, on Tuesday, June 29, at 4:00 pm EST, to be hosted by anchor David Lin. Comments and questions will be taken. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading...
BusinessFXStreet.com

ACY Securities daily market and currency commentary

Stocks Extend Rally, Dollar Mostly Lower, Risk Cautious. Summary: The US Core PCE Index, rumoured to be the favourite inflation measure of the Federal Reserve, eased on a month-to-month basis to 0.5% May from a previous 0.7%, and lower than expectations of 0.6%. Annually, the Core PCE inflation gauge rose 3.4% to May from3.1%, matching forecasts. Equity prices lifted, and the US Dollar was mostly lower against its rivals. The PCE reading supported the Fed’s position that inflation is transitory. A popular gauge of the Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the USD/DXY (Dollar Index) closed little changed at 91.80 from 91.78. Sterling slipped further to 1.3880 (1.3933 Friday), finishing as worst performing major.UK Health MinisterMatt Hancock resigned after breaking coronavirus restrictions that he himself imposed. Last week, the Bank of England concluded its monetary policy meeting with a less hawkish tone than traders had expected. The Australian Dollar dipped to 0.7585 from 0.7592 as greater Sydney imposed a two-week lockdown due to a growing Covid-19 outbreak. Against the Yen, the Greenback eased to 110.82 from 111.00 on Friday and an overnight high at 111.14. The Euro finished with modest gains at 1.1935(1.1925 Friday).USD/CAD (US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar) finished at 1.2320 from 1.2310. Against the Singapore Dollar the Greenback eased to 1.3425 from 1.3455 while USD/THB(USDollar vs Thai Baht) climbed to 31.90 (31.80). Wall Street stocks extended their rally. The DOW rose 0.53% to 34,495 while the S&P 500 was up a modest 0.21% to 4,285 (4,272).
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Preparing for Stronger Losses

There are weakness factors that may negatively affect the performance of the sterling against the rest of the other major currencies. This is led by the postponement of the date of freedom in Britain with the increase in infections with the Corona Delta variable, in addition to severe skirmishes between Britain and the European Union. During the last week's trading and for a very short time, the price of the GBP/USD currency pair moved towards the 1.4000 psychological resistance, but these mentioned factors contributed quickly to the currency pair's decline to the support level 1.3873 at the end of the week's trading. The UK has recorded the largest number of new coronavirus infections since early February, even as the National Health Service implemented a "grab jab" initiative to increase vaccination rates.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Ongoing Correction Attempts

The correction came after the pair collapsed to the 1.1847 support level, its lowest in nearly two months. This is after the dollar's gains against the rest of the other major currencies, and after strong indications from the US Federal Reserve about the imminent date of raising US interest rates.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY flirts with session lows, just above mid-110.00s

USD/JPY edged lower for the third consecutive session on the first day of the week. A subdued USD demand, sliding US bond yields exerted some downward pressure. The cautious mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and contributed to the selling bias. The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild negative bias through...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, AUD/USD

EUR/USD is trading at 1.1925; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1930 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1745. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2045. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2135.
Stocksactionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: FTSE, EUR/USD

The FTSE along with other EU indices are kicking off the week in a cautious and subdued manner, owing to few macro drivers across the weekend. Covid cases keep rising in the UK which could cause some jitters, 14,500 new daily cases were recorded on Sunday. Travel stocks are likely...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY jumps to 111.00 neighbourhood, fresh session tops

USD/JPY caught some fresh bids on Monday amid the emergence of some USD buying. Bulls seemed unaffected by sliding US bond yields and the prevalent cautious mood. A sustained move beyond YTD tops will set the stage for a further appreciating move. The USD/JPY pair spiked to fresh daily tops...
Marketstribuneledgernews.com

Dubai: Gold prices inch up as dollar weakens

Jun. 28—DUBAI — Gold prices were stable at the opening of the global markets on Monday morning as dollar fell and weaker-than-expected US inflation allayed worries about an early monetary policy tightening by the Fed. Spot gold was up 0.01 per cent at $1,782.55 per ounce by 9.18am UAE time....
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Further consolidation seems likely

EUR/USD keeps business below the 200-day SMA so far. The pair tracks the generalized side-lined mood in the global markets. ECB’s Lagarde and US Nonfarm Payrolls will take centre stage. EUR/USD has started the week in the same consolidative mood that ended the previous one, and always navigating the area...
Reuters
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as investors evaluate Fed's policy view

* Gold struggling to challenge the $1,800 level - analyst. June 28 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Monday as a firm dollar weighed, although bullion traded in a tight range as investors remained on the sidelines given the U.S. Federal Reserve’s mixed signals on policy tightening. Spot gold was 0.2%...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD grinds lower towards 1.1900 on firmer USD

EUR/USD remains pressured after snapping two-day uptrend, consolidates previous weekly gains. DXY probes pullback from two-month top as traders reassess inflation fears following Friday’s US PCE data. Covid woes in Australia, Japan and UK also put a safe-haven bid under the USD. Fedspeak can entertain markets ahead of Friday’s US...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar's Upside Correction Stalls After 3-4 Weeks Of Gains

The greenback had a tough week. It fell against most currencies. Our GDP-weighted currency index snapped a three-week drop, which ended an eight-week advance. The combination of a seemingly more hawkish Federal Reserve and position squaring around the expiration of futures and options had pushed the greenback dramatically higher and stretched the technical conditions. It had traded three standard deviations away from its 20-day moving average, for example, against several major currencies.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: ECB in no rush to tighten

ECB’s Robert Holzmann said there’s no room to increase rates given weak inflation. The demand for the greenback is backed by rising inflation in the country. EUR/USD gains bearish potential in the near-term, as it trades below 1.1920. The EUR/USD pair is down on a daily basis, trading near the...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Bearish Bias Below Thick Daily Cloud

The Euro remains in a choppy mode as the action stays capped under thick daily cloud, with long upper shadow on Friday’s candle pointing to strong upside rejection and keeping the downside vulnerable. Bearish setup of daily moving averages, persisting negative momentum and the price action weighed by thick daily...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Traverses Lower in a Correlated Manner

After hitting a high of nearly 92.42000 on the 18th of June, the USD/CHF has been able to produce a rather steady move lower. In early trading this morning, the USD/CHF is trading below the 92.00000 ratio, and this could prove to be an important barometer for speculators. As late as the 16th of June, the USD/CHF was trading near the 89.85000 juncture. The move higher certainly coincided with financial institutions readjusting their positions as the U.S Federal Reserve moved forward with its interest rate pronouncements.
Businessdailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Appropriate Buying Levels

Commenting on gold's performance, Bart Melek, analyst at TD Securities, said there is a good chance that gold will end up tumbling around $1,790 an ounce if there are no major negative data surprises. "Our view is that the average price of gold for the third quarter is $ 1,790, so we can start to see better prices later," he added. Any data that indicates the inability of the Fed to take strong action from the hawkish side to cool inflation, is bullish for gold. If inflation isn't an issue later, the Fed may retract some of its comments about raising interest rates in 2023.”
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Hovers Under Psychological Resistance

The euro bounced back after the core PCE of the US stayed subdued in May. After rallying above 1.1910, price action has turned this former resistance into a support base. The current consolidation could be an accumulation phase for the buy- side. Early bulls are aiming at the psychological level...