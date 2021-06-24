Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: EUR/USD

Stocks Extend Rally, Dollar Mostly Lower, Risk Cautious. Summary: The US Core PCE Index, rumoured to be the favourite inflation measure of the Federal Reserve, eased on a month-to-month basis to 0.5% May from a previous 0.7%, and lower than expectations of 0.6%. Annually, the Core PCE inflation gauge rose 3.4% to May from3.1%, matching forecasts. Equity prices lifted, and the US Dollar was mostly lower against its rivals. The PCE reading supported the Fed’s position that inflation is transitory. A popular gauge of the Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the USD/DXY (Dollar Index) closed little changed at 91.80 from 91.78. Sterling slipped further to 1.3880 (1.3933 Friday), finishing as worst performing major.UK Health MinisterMatt Hancock resigned after breaking coronavirus restrictions that he himself imposed. Last week, the Bank of England concluded its monetary policy meeting with a less hawkish tone than traders had expected. The Australian Dollar dipped to 0.7585 from 0.7592 as greater Sydney imposed a two-week lockdown due to a growing Covid-19 outbreak. Against the Yen, the Greenback eased to 110.82 from 111.00 on Friday and an overnight high at 111.14. The Euro finished with modest gains at 1.1935(1.1925 Friday).USD/CAD (US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar) finished at 1.2320 from 1.2310. Against the Singapore Dollar the Greenback eased to 1.3425 from 1.3455 while USD/THB(USDollar vs Thai Baht) climbed to 31.90 (31.80). Wall Street stocks extended their rally. The DOW rose 0.53% to 34,495 while the S&P 500 was up a modest 0.21% to 4,285 (4,272).