Cruz, Paul Jr. - (1) count of Simple Assault (M2) and 1 additional charge

Terroristic Threats Arrest, 5:49 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, 2600 block Lititz Pike (MT) – Victor M. Lopez, M/40, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense following a domestic dispute. During the altercation, Lopez stated that he was going to “blow [the] head off [the victim]” and “kill everyone in the house.” The victims in this case knew Lopez to have access to a firearm in the home. Lopez also brandished a knife and began to follow the victim, which put her in fear of imminent danger. Lopez was arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.