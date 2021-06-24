Cancel
Cruz, Paul Jr. - (1) count of Simple Assault (M2) and 1 additional charge

 5 days ago

Public Safety
Aggravated indecent assault minor (F1) - 2 counts

NLCRPD has charged Treasure Rose Yolly Marshall, of Allentown with 2 counts of Aggravated indecent assault of a minor, corruption of minor, and unlawful contact with a minor, after the conclusion of an investigation that began on April 8th upon receiving a complaint of child abuse.
Jetter, William Randolph - Title 18 2701(a)(1) Simple Assault (M2) and 1 additional charge

On Friday, May 7, 2021, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were dispatched to 21 W. 3rd St, in Wind Gap Borough. Officers discovered a domestic disturbance had occurred within the residence, and found a female inside the residence that had sustained physical injuries from her boyfriend, identified as William R. Jetter. W. Jetter had fled the residence prior to Police arrival. An arrest warrant has been obtained for W. Jetter.
( (1) count of attempted Aggravated Assault

On June 14th, 2021, at approx. 12:46pm, North Middleton Township Police with assistance from Carlisle Borough Police responded to the 1400 block of Newville Rd. for a suicidal subject armed with a large kitchen knife. Police cleared the scene and began negotiations with Luis PEDROSO, 25 y/o who...
Pedroso, Luis I - ( (1) count of attempted Aggravated Assault and 1 additional charge

On June 14th, 2021, at approx. 12:46pm, North Middleton Township Police with assistance from Carlisle Borough Police responded to the 1400 block of Newville Rd. for a suicidal subject armed with a large kitchen knife. Police cleared the scene and began negotiations with Luis PEDROSO, 25 y/o who refused to drop the weapon during a nearly 3-hour stand-off. PEDROSO then ended the stand-off by yelling and advancing on police negotiators with the knife raised. PEDROSO was detained by use of less lethal force, treated for his injuries at Carlisle UPMC and transported to Cumberland County Prison. PEDROSO was charged with attempted Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Terroristic Threats on $100,000 bail.
Lopez, Victor Manuel - (1) count Terroristic Threats

Terroristic Threats Arrest, 5:49 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, 2600 block Lititz Pike (MT) – Victor M. Lopez, M/40, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense following a domestic dispute. During the altercation, Lopez stated that he was going to “blow [the] head off [the victim]” and “kill everyone in the house.” The victims in this case knew Lopez to have access to a firearm in the home. Lopez also brandished a knife and began to follow the victim, which put her in fear of imminent danger. Lopez was arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.
Richardson, Taylor - (1) Count Terrorism (F2) and 2 additional charges

On June 17, 2021 at 9:51am the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department was dispatched to the Malvern Institute, located in East Goshen Township, for a reported bomb threat. Staff at Malvern Institute were alerted to the threat which was written in marker on a dry erase board in a lounge area at the facility indicating a bomb would explode in the building at 3:00pm on June 17th.
((1) count of Possession of Marijuana Personal Use (M)

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office currently holds an active bench warrant for Alycia A Rose. Click on the red "Submit a Tip" box below or call the office at 570-893-4070 with information. Thank You!!.
(1 count) Access Device Fraud

Officers received a report of unlawful use of a credit card. The victim reported between October 2020 and January 2021 the defendant, Andrew MITTNACHT, unlawfully used the victims credit card stealing approx. $1,118.00. An investigation was conducted and MITTNACHT was arrested for the above charges.
Lindemuth, Eric Wade - Simple Assault (Domestic Violence) and 1 additional charge

The LBPD arrest Eric Wade LINDEMUTH, age 49, of Lititz on charges of Simple Assault (Domestic Violence) and Harassment. On 06/16/2021 at 2:34pm, LBPD officers responded to a disturbance in the 1st block of East Center Street. Upon arrival, Officer learned that LINDEMUTH and a female victim had been arguing since the evening before. The Victim reported that LINDEMUTH struck the Victim in the face causing a bloody nose. LINDEMUTH and the Victim meet the definition of “family or household member.” LINDEMUTH was arrested and transported to Central Booking. LINDEMUTH was subsequently arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $10,000 dollars bail.
Simple Assault/Physical (M2)

Warrant Type: Criminal / Arrest Extradition: Felony Full Alias: Palmer Police Incident: 21-05549 If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Dial 9-1-1 and report his location to the police. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please submit a tip below or contact the Palmer Township...
(1 count) Disorderly Conduct (Sum)

On June 18, 2021 at approximately 9:57 PM, WRPD Officers were dispatched to a "shot(s) fired" call near the intersection of Chestnut Street and South 3rd Avenue. The Officers responded and initiated an investigation. The investigation revealed that a male, identified as Jacob Ray LEININGER, entered...
(2 counts) Access Device Fraud (M2)

On 5/10/2021, Makaylie Louise Moats was charged with 2 counts of Access Device Fraud (M2), as a result of a police investigation at Kohl's located at 200 Town Center Drive that occurred on 12/23/2020 at approximately 1230 hours.
(1) count Simple Assault & harassment

Officers were dispatched to USA Inn & Suites for an assault that had just occurred. The victim reported that the defendant, James PRESLEY, punched him multiple times about the face and head causing bruising and cuts. PRESLEY was arrested for the above charges.
Jimenez, Jeremy Matthew - Simple Assault and 1 additional charge

On May 7, 2021, at 1927 hrs., the East Pennsboro Township Police was called to 232 W. Dauphin Street, Enola, Pa. for a non-active fight. The victim reported being in a fight earlier in the evening. The victim was struck in the 2 times in the eye and fell to the ground causing injury. The investigation revealed the suspect to be Jeremy Jimenez of Enola. Charges were filed and a preliminary hearing was scheduled at MDJ Sanderson of Enola.
Cosme-Cruz, Marcello - (18) 3921 (a) Theft by Unlawful Taking (M3) and 1 additional charge

On June 21, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Marcello Cosme-Cruz was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On December 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to the Capital City Mall for a report of vandalism. The caller, an employee of Coca-Cola, and was attempting to refill a machine and reported that the machine looked as though it had been broken into. It appeared that someone attempted to stick their arm up into the machine and retrieve either money or a drink causing damage to the machine.
Ludwig, William K - (18)2701(A)(1)Simple assault and 1 additional charge

Police responded to Trenton Road in the area of Marie's Kozy Korner on June 19th around 2:45 am for a report of a female who was assaulted. Police met with the victim reported an altercation with her boyfriend, William Ludwig, who was trying to leave the area in a vehicle after drinking, struck the victim causing minor injuries. He had left the scene prior to police arrival and later turned himself in. He was arrested and charged.
Richardson, Shane Ernest - (1) Count Aggravated Indecent Assault and 3 additional charges

Aggravated Indecent Assault / Corruption of Minors / Unlawful Contact with Minor / Indecent Assault Arrest, Various Dates & Times from 2008 to 2011, 900 block Fruitville Pike (MT) – Shane Ernest Richardson, M/54, of Lititz, PA, was charged with several counts of the above offenses after he sexually assaulted two (2) separate victims numerous times over the listed timeframe. Both victims were under the age of 18 during the assaults, and did not consent to Richardson physically touching them. A criminal complaint was filed and Richardson surrendered to Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller on June 21, 2021. Bail was set at $50,000.00 unsecured and Richardson was released from custody. His preliminary hearing is scheduled to occur on July 6, 2021.
Perez-Jimenez, Francisco Javier - Simple assault; Harassment and 1 additional charge

Francisco J. Perez-Jimenez, age 25, of West Grove, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault, Harassment, and Disorderly Conduct, following a domestic disturbance. The incident occurred on Tuesday June 8, 2021 at 7:28 p.m., in the 200 block of Willow Street, in West Grove Borough. Upon arrival, the victim was observed to be bleeding from the mouth and stated that Perez-Jimenez had hit her in the face during an argument. Perez-Jimenez was taken into custody and transported to the Chester County Prison for processing and arraignment. He was committed after failing to post bail. The case is pending a preliminary hearing.