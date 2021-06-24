Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asbury Park, NJ

Bobby Bandiera will play requests at Stone Pony to benefit Asbury Park Music Foundation

Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Bandiera has a Time Machine and he's bringing it to the Stone Pony South Side on Saturday, June 26. The show in the Pony's new beer garden is part of a 10th anniversary celebration for the Asbury Park Music Foundation. Bandiera's Time Machine will perform music from the last four decades. If you make a $250 or more donation to the APMF, Bandiera, who's played with Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen and more, will play your song and give you a shoutout from stage.

www.app.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Monmouth County, NJ
Entertainment
Asbury Park, NJ
Entertainment
City
Asbury Park, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Beer
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Bobby Bandiera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roots Music#New Jersey Shore#A Time Machine#Apmf#Stoneponyonline Com#Music Mondays#The Boys Girls Clubs#Lakehouse Music Academy#Jersey Coast#The Asbury Park Press#Stone Pony South Side
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
LawPosted by
CBS News

Juul to pay North Carolina $40 million to settle teen vaping suit

North Carolina has become the first U.S. state to hold Juul Labs accountable for what state officials say was the e-cigarette maker's role in encouraging vaping among young people. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Monday announced a settlement with Juul under which the company will pay $40 million...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
PoliticsFox News

Who is Gwen Berry, the Olympic hammer thrower who snubbed the US flag?

The American track and field star who snubbed the national anthem during US Olympic trials over the weekend is an outspoken activist for racial justice — and committed to making her mission "bigger than sports." Gwen Berry, 31, took one of her most high-profile stances yet on Saturday when she...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...