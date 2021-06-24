Cancel
Public Health

Delta Variant: BFD or NBD?

Slate
 4 days ago

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. COVID's delta variant is on the rise in the U.S. The data suggest we have room...

slate.com
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Foreign Policy

North Korean Defector Has A Chilling Message For Americans

People all around the world want to come here to America. It is one of the few countries where people can be free. But liberals don't understand that and are actively ruining our country. It is truly telling when you here from an immigrant just how bad things have become here. North Korean Defector Yeonmi Park fought to get here. So she was surprised that after attending one of our colleges that she was asking herself if she was still in North Korea.
Public Health
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

Just when you thought the COVID-19 pandemic was drawing to a close in America, a new variant has arrived to draw things out—and cost more lives. The Delta variant now accounts for nearly half of all COVID cases across 10 states. As a result, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, issued a warning today on CBS This Morning, agreeing that this is the "most dangerous" variant yet. Read on for 5 points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health

Why CDC just labeled the delta coronavirus variant a 'variant of concern'

The United States on Tuesday surpassed 600,000 Covid-19 deaths, a benchmark that comes as daily Covid-19 case rates slow and CDC labels the delta coronavirus variant a "variant of concern." Is America's coronavirus future 'good,' 'bad,' or 'ugly'? It's all three. US surpasses 600K Covid-19 deaths. According to data from...
Cell Phones
Axios

Behind the CDC-WhatsApp vaccination

The biggest messaging app in the world teamed up with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention beginning this week to increase vaccination rates among U.S. Latinos. Details: Latinos use WhatsApp more than any other demographic group in the U.S., and remain the second-least vaccinated group, after Black Americans, per CDC data.
Presidential Election
Fox News

Biden's bizarre behavior at press conference causes 'Creepy Joe' to trend on Twitter

President Joe Biden trended on Twitter for what many are calling a "creepy" interaction with the press during a press conference on Thursday. Biden held a press conference at the White House to share his thoughts on the announcement that a bipartisan group of senators came to a tentative deal on an infrastructure bill. Throughout the press conference, he behaved in a bizarre manner, repeatedly leaning over the podium and answered reporters' questions in a whisper.
Health

Data Editor, Kaiser Health News

LOCATION: Washington, D.C. strongly preferred. KFF, the non-profit health policy analysis, polling, and journalism organization, is seeking a Washington-based Data Editor to join the staff of Kaiser Health News (KHN), the national newsroom producing and distributing in-depth journalism about health issues across the country. KHN has a vibrant and ambitious...
Books & Literature

Episode 451 Ding the Basket

Jeff and Rebecca check in on summer book sales, relay another effort they hope fails, and talk about Michelle Zauner’s excellent debut memoir, Crying in H Mart. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher. For more industry news, sign up...
Behind Viral Videos

ZDNet

YouTube took down videos posted by a human rights group that documented testimonies from Uyghur people who have had family members disappear in China's Xinjiang region, MIT Technology Review reported. According to the report, the human rights group, Atajurt Kazakh Human Rights, had its YouTube channel blocked entirely on June...
Celebrities
Fox News

Chris Cuomo lampooned for tweeting ‘cringe’ image of his bicep bulging out of a CNN t-shirt: ‘Weird flex'

CNN’s Chris Cuomo was lampooned on Monday after responding to a critic by tweeting an image of his flexed bicep that was labeled everything from "cringe" to "creepy." The scandal-plagued Cuomo spent a large part of the morning responding to feedback when an unverified account with only 12 followers made a comment that the "Cuomo Prime Time" host would break his arm pleasuring himself. Cuomo responded with an image of his flexed bicep bulging out of a CNN t-shirt.
World

GenomeWeb
CDC Calls Delta "Variant of Concern"

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now considers the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 to be a "variant of concern," CNN reports. The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, was first identified in India and has since been found across the world. It now accounts for most cases of COVID-19 in the UK, having overtaken the Alpha variant that was first identified there and pushing back re-opening plans, NPR adds. Some analyses have suggested that the Delta variant may be as or more transmissible as the Alpha variant, with NPR noting that new estimates suggest it is 50 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant and may lead to a higher number of hospitalizations.
Public Health

Columbian
How widespread is delta variant?

After Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said it could become the United States’ dominant variant sometime this summer, the delta variant of the new coronavirus has been getting increased attention. When it comes to tracking the spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants, Washington is better equipped than...
Seattle, WA

MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Here comes the Delta variant

Even though I’ve been in the news business my entire working life, there are news stories even I don’t want to hear myself broadcasting. “The Delta variant is now taking hold in the U.S. — 10% now and doubling every two weeks. It’s the most contagious variant yet and even infecting those who are partially vaccinated.”