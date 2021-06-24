Cancel
Britney Spears' boyfriend wore #FreeBritney t-shirt before her court appearance

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Britney Spears ’ boyfriend Sam Asghari made his feelings about the pop star’s conservatorship known when he donned a T-shirt with the words ‘Free Britney’ painted on it ahead of her court appearance on Wednesday.

Asghari, an actor and model, shared a selfie on his Instagram account in which he wore the T-shirt with the slogan painted in pink and purple.

The post came just hours before Spears delivered an explosive testimony during a virtual hearing in Los Angeles, asking a judge to end her “abusive” conservatorship that has controlled her life for 13 years.

During the testimony, the 39-year-old superstar said the legal arrangement has done her “way more harm than good” and asked to be freed from it.

Asghari’s T-shirt referenced the #FreeBritney movement, which was started by fans of Spears who do not support her conservatorship and believe she is being held against her will.

In the post, he also added a lion emoji, believed to be a reference to his pet name, Lionness, for Spears.

Several dozen fans gathered outside the courthouse on Wednesday, many holding “Free Britney” placards, in support of their campaign to have the conservatorship ended.

Among the revelations made by Spears in her testimony, she also said she has been required to wear a contraceptive coil, or IUD, throughout her conservatorship and has been prevented from having more children.

She told the judge she wanted to marry Asghari and have a baby, but has not been allowed to go to the doctor to remove the IUD “because they don’t want me to have children”.

Spears has two children with her former husband Kevin Federline, who has custody of the children.

Last year, she began the legal process to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from handling her personal affairs. Jamie Spears, a joint conservator of the singer’s finances, would oversee his daughter’s medical care and visits she gets to her secluded villa outside of Los Angeles.

Additional reporting by agencies

