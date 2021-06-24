Cancel
Education

Trinity hires new guidance counselor

newsandpress.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrinity Collegiate School has announced that Padgett Kahn will be the school’s new guidance counselor. He is a Florence native and alumnus of the IB program at Wilson High School. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from The Citadel in 2016, and earned his master’s in clinical counseling from The Citadel Graduate College in 2021. After graduating with his master’s, Kahn moved his family back to Florence to be closer to extended family and to begin his career in the mental health field. Kahn discovered his passion for helping others at an early age and decided to become a student of psychology while still in high school in order to eventually enter the profession of clinical counseling. “I have always had a gift for empathy and caring for others, which is why I chose to study psychology and build a skill set that complements that gift in order to help people,” he said. “I am excited to step into the role of guidance counselor at Trinity to help these students learn about mental health, grow a positive moral character, and to develop into principled leaders.” His other interests include spending time with his wife and two children, remaining involved with his church, attending events at The Citadel, and playing golf “very poorly.” He is the son of Dr. David Kahn, owner of The Counseling Center of Florence, and Celly Kahn, executive director of Pee Dee Speech and Hearing.

www.newsandpress.net
#Mental Health#Guidance Counselor#Trinity Collegiate School#Ib#Wilson High School#Pee Dee Speech
