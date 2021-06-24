Cancel
Musician Andrew Holmes Wants to Heal Just One More Person

By Tyler Hicks
Dallas Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Holmes is doing exactly what Chris Farley warned about and choosing to live in a van, though maybe not by the river. For the last year or so, Andrew Holmes has been working on a van. So far, the singer-songwriter has added an AC unit, some nice shelving, a bed and a kitchenette, among many other things that make his soon-to-be home quite homey. It’s a 1990 Chevy G20, the kind of van you might associate with a traveling troubadour, which, in about a month and a half, is exactly what he’ll be. Come Aug. 1, the 29-year-old Holmes is loading his two guitars, five shirts, three pairs of pants and four pairs of shoes into his cedar-lined van and hitting the road for life as a traveling musician.

