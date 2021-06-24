Morrisdale woman accused of burglarizing home in Byrnedale
BYRNEDALE — A Morrisdale woman is facing a felony burglary charge after she allegedly broke into a Byrnedale home and stole items. Jennifer Renee Folmar, 30, of Morrisdale, is charged with burglary – overnight accommodation, no person present, a felony in the first degree; theft by unlawful taking – movable property; trespassing and criminal mischief – damaging property, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office June 14.www.thecourierexpress.com