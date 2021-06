MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ – The Mohave Valley Little League (MVLL) has been playing ball on their field for more than three decades. After many years of practice and games, the field is in need of maintenance and repair. On Saturday, June 12 th , MEC and TWN stepped up to the plate and both hit a double for MVLL. First batter, Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) employees – volunteering – purchased and replaced all the field lights for free in addition to donating their time and equipment to install the lights over the weekend.