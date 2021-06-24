I feel threatened thanks to our chickens

Good morning guys. I would like to share my situation in hopes of getting some answers. I live with my boyfriend and our 1 year old baby boy. My man takes care of us financially. We do have the stereotypical male/ female rolls in our house hold. I take care of the home, cook, clean and watch our son. So the issue I have is that even though we are good at home, whenever we are out in public or out with friends he gets on his social media and posts everything and everyone but never includes any videos or posts or any indications that I’m with him or that he’s in a relationship. He’s never posted any pictures of me and no it’s not a privacy thing because he posts our son, his family, his coworkers and the only picture he has of me is a group one from years ago. People tell me who cares, it’s just social media but it still bugs me. Although he says he isn’t hiding me or anything it makes me feel left out when he includes everyone in his memories except for me. He knows it bothers me and now every time we go out our friends will make comments trying to be funny but it’s actually hurtful. I am his woman and the mother of his son. Our circle of friends knows about me, but his random followers (girls) don’t even know I exist and I hate when they comment on his selfies or when we’re out commenting things like TFTI! These are random girls he’s entertaining. I want my man to make me feel special & express his emotions towards me, but he sometimes makes me feel left out and unimportant. He gets upset any time I bring it up & says I’m looking into it too much. Ladies am I wrong for feeling this way?