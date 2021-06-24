Albrecht-Kemper Museum to display two new exhibitions

Two new exhibits opening at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art will show where art has been and where it’s going.

Showcasing pieces ranging from Rembrandt to local artists, “A Growing Collection: the Past 10 Years” is an exhibition of past masterworks, while “Peregrine Honig” is a look at a new, celebrated artist.

“If you want to know what the Albrecht-Kemper is all about, it’s here in these rooms down here,” Jill Carlson, marketing and communications manager at the Albrecht-Kemper, said of “A Growing Collection.”

Both exhibitions will have opening receptions from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the museum at 2818 Frederick Ave.

On display on the main floor, Kansas City-based artist Honig’s exhibition explores many facets of life, from capturing the feeling of loss and hopelessness after a notorious workplace fire to sexual trauma to the male gaze.

“As with any type of art, it’s a reflection of the artist at that point in their time in their lifetime,” Carlson said. “So some of these are going to be very straightforward. Some of them, though, really draw you in with a tiny bit of text. And maybe the image is maybe not shocking, but with the text, you feel that cold come over you and that realization of what that actually means to that artist at that particular moment in her artistic journey.”

At 22 years old, Honig’s artistic journey already has taken her to cities like New York, as the youngest artist to be displayed at the Whitney Museum of American Art. Carlson said it’s an honor for the Albrecht-Kemper that this exhibition is the first solo show of her career.

“You don’t have to go to larger cities like Milwaukee or even to Kansas City to see this show —it’s here in St. Joseph. And I think that really speaks to the caliber of work and artists that we’re able to pull and to attract here,” she said.

Honig’s exhibit comes with a warning of mature content, as it features depictions of nudity and sexual situations. The pieces span a variety of media, from artistic renderings of trauma on a series of paper bags to multiple interpretations of two baby deer to a set of hangers depicting the tragedy of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire of 1911.

Carlson said it can be a lot for people to take in all at once, but they need to do so.

“Many of the sensitive themes are pulled from Peregrine’s personal experience. We think it is part of our mission to be able to create these opportunities for the public to see artwork that they may not confront in their everyday lives. And it’s important for us as a museum to be able to present work that does push boundaries and is important to show,” she said.

While the subject matter can be dark, there’s also a sense of humor and celebration to some of Honig’s work that helps balance that emotional weight.

“There are quite a few things also (in the exhibit) that are kind of a little wink. Sometimes it’s a heavy subject. Sometimes it’s light-hearted, and then some of it, you’re not sure. That’s what I would assume that you would find also in life,” Carlson said.

As viewers ruminate on Honig’s work, they can also take in pieces the museum has collected during the past decade with “A Growing Collection,” located on the bottom floor.

The pieces span generations and media, from the legendary artist Grant Wood, best known for “American Gothic,” to newer artists who donated pieces to the museum, like photographer Neva Raylene.

“We wanted to make sure that we showcase works of art that we don’t necessarily have a way to show in other ways that are a part of our permanent collection. These are items that we’ve collected in the last 10 years, and some of them have not ever been on view before,” Carlson said.

Pieces can be added to the museum’s collection in a variety of ways, including gifts from the artist, estates donating them after an artist has passed and purchases from the museum’s fellowship.

“It’s a two-way street. (Artists and estates) want to make sure that we’re good and loyal and trustworthy, but then also we want to collect things that are important to sort of our collective heritage,” Carlson said.

The collection shows the museum’s eye for talent and creativity, showcasing pieces from collages to paintings to sculptures. As Carlson said, it’s a great way for art enthusiasts to make some new friends and possibly meet their next favorite artist.

“You get to see artists that you’ve known about for years, like Grant Wood … Then there’s other artists here who have just as much interest and just as much talent and just as much importance in sort of our collective heritage. Those are important to see, as well, and to have a place to show,” she said.

The opening reception is free and available to the public. As an advisory, museum staff warns that Honig’s exhibition contains images and themes that may be sensitive to some visitors.

