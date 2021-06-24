Cancel
Boston, MA

Advocates renew push to license undocumented immigrants

By Christian M. Wade cwade@cnhi.com
Daily News Of Newburyport
 4 days ago

BOSTON — People living in the U.S. illegally would be allowed to get Massachusetts driver’s licenses under a Democratic-led plan resurrected on Beacon Hill. On Wednesday, the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation heard testimony from dozens of supporters and opponents of a perennial proposal to allow all qualified residents, regardless of immigration status, to apply for a standard state license or identification card.

www.newburyportnews.com
Boston, MA
