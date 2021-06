LTC/USD – Daily Chart. The LTC/USD daily chart reveals that the crypto’s worth is still somewhat depressed by the US fiat currency as price dumps to trade within the values of $150 and $100. The downward trend is slightly increasing as the SMAs are bending southward further against the resistance lines to attest to the firmness of the declining force in the market. The 50-day SMA is located over the 14-day SMA trend-line as the bearish trend-line remains drawn across them to get placed underneath them. The Stochastic Oscillators have sprung northbound from the oversold region. They now seemingly attempt trying to close the lines near range 40 to possibly portend a re-surface of a declining force in the crypto trade.