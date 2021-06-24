Cancel
Report: Chelsea See Bayern Munich Star As Haaland Alternative

By Nick Emms
 4 days ago

Chelsea are interested in Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, according to reports in Germany.

Erling Haaland is the Blues priority this summer but the forward is valued at £150 million by Borussia Dortmund.

Therefore, Chelsea could turn elsewhere as they have reportedly also lined up Villarreal's Gerard Moreno as a 'Plan B'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MnGVg_0adqnrnO00
Lewandowski scored three goals at this summers European Championships for Poland Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA

As per SportBild, via Sport Witness, Thomas Tuchel's side want to get serious about Lewandowski.

The Blues have been handed a boost in the transfer as Roman Abramovich has a close relationship with the Poland international's agent Pini Zahavi, with both living in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The report goes on to admit that Lewandowski's camps are keen for a move away from Germany and that a quick change could be possible this summer, however the move may prove to be difficult as Bayern Munich have no intention of selling the player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBj0M_0adqnrnO00
The striker broke Gerd Muller's Bundesliga record of most goals in a season last campaign, scoring 41 times Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

Lewandowski is in contract with the Munich side until 2023, so Chelsea may have to look elsewhere for a striker this summer.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

