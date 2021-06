Socially awkward straightedge fraud. After months of anticipation, Warner Bros. Japan's animated adaptation of the hit manga series Record of Ragnarok finally hit Netflix but unfortunately wasn't able to live up to the hype. The new anime which premiered last June 17 is causing quite the buzz on social media and it's definitely not the good kind of publicity as fans are expressing their disappointment over the series' sloppy animation which looks pretty outdated by today's standards, at least.