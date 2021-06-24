JAPAN GOVERNMENT TEMPORARILY HALTS COMPANY APPS FOR COVID VACCINATIONS AT WORKPLACES
• Taro Kono, the minister in charge of the inoculation effort said these applications will be closed off to companies after 5 p.m. Friday. According to a statement issued by the Yoshihide Suga-government of Japan on Wednesday, it has decided to temporarily halt applications for COVID-19 vaccinations at workplaces in wake of concerns of it not being able to distribute vaccine doses quickly.www.industryglobalnews24.com