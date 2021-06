After what we have come through in the past 15 months, here is to this upcoming weekend and the 4th of July. Canada is where I was born, although I was in Maine every summer for the first 16 years of my life. Once I got into radio, I climbed the ladder and was working in the Detroit, Michigan market, but the station was located across the border in Windsor, Ontario. From there I applied to move to America, (legally for the record) and did all the necessary paperwork, and was granted Resident Alien status. It was one of the happiest days of my life.