As we age, is it more important to be stable or flexible? Stability is an attractive choice because that would mean having your health, finances, and family all settled. Stability and security go hand and hand, and those are important goals. Words like steadiness, strength, safety, balance, equilibrium are music to our ears as we get older. The folks that we consider stable are not prone to turmoil or irrationality. They weather the storms and stay the course. But stability is fleeting; although we are always striving for it, it remains elusive. Like a three-legged stool, one of the legs is always dropping off.